KETTLE FALLS – Three people were injured Jan. 20 when the vehicles in which they were riding collided on Highway 395 seven miles northwest of Kettle Falls in Ferry County.
Jacob R. Mallery, 25, Spokane, was northbound when he apparently lost control and his pickup truck spun into the southbound lane, the Washington State Patrol said. Paul H. McNitt, 61, Orient, was southbound and struck Mallery’s vehicle.
Mallery was injured and was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane. He was cited for speed too fast for conditions.
McNitt was treated at the scene for his injuries.
A passenger in McNitt’s pickup truck, Ryan J. LeCaire, 30, Colville, also was treated at the scene.
All three men were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
