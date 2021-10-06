OMAK – Three people were injured Oct. 3 when the vehicle in which they were riding went off Highway 97 and overturned north of town.
Robert J. Hahn, 18, Omak, was southbound at 9:08 a.m. at milepost 296 when his SUV went off the road’s left side. Overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side 20 feet down the embankment, said the Washington State Patrol.
He was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
Two passengers also were injured. Merissa L. Edwards, 21, Omak, and Christian A. Guizarbell, 21, Oroville, were taken to Mid-Valley Hospital.
Hahn was wearing a seatbelt; it’s not known whether the passengers were, said the patrol.
Hahn was cited for driving under the influence and no valid driver’s license.
