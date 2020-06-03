MALOTT - Malott and Okanogan firefighters and LifeLine Ambulance crew members had to cut apart a van to free driver Myrna Legaspi Serna, 49, Tonasket, following a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon, May 29.
The accident occurred on Highway 97 at Malott HUD Road.
Crews had to prop up the vehicle with lumber to stabilize it, and Okanogan firefighter E.J. Lind Jr. held Serna’s head and neck level while the vehicle’s top was removed with power cutting and spreading tools.
The Washington State Patrol, which also responded, said a van driven by Ethan La Fountaine, 49, Malott, had stopped for a stop sign on Malott HUD Road, heading west, and then attempted to cross the highway but failed to yield the right of way to Serna’s southbound van.
After the collision, La Fountaine’s vehicle spun around, stopping in the southbound lane facing north and partially blocking the highway. Serna’s van flipped into its passenger side and came to rest facing northeast.
La Fountaine, Serna and Serna’s passenger, who was not identified, all were taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, by LifeLine Ambulance, the patrol said.
No citations had been issued as of Monday morning, June 1.
