County commissioner urges the board to slow down process
OMAK — Three new commissioners were appointed and sworn in to the Mid-Valley Hospital board slightly more than a week after their predecessors’ resignations were announced.
New to the board are Rebecca Christoph, Becky Corson and Richard Johnson. They succeed Gary Oestreich and Jerry Bowes, who submitted their resignations June 28, and Brent Yusi, who resigned June 21 but whose letter of resignation was not announced until June 28.
Christoph and Corson are former hospital district employees. Johnson retired in 2018 as Okanogan School District superintendent.
The speedy replacement of Oestreich, Bowes and Yusi generated concern from the Okanogan County commissioners, former state Sen. Linda Evans Parlette, hospital staff and community members, and prompted board secretary and Commissioner Evon LaGrou to write a reassurance letter to staff.
Christoph was appointed by remaining board members Ellen Delaney and LaGou at the end of the June 28 meeting. The three then named Corson to fill another vacancy; that appointment was finalized and she was sworn in by county Auditor Cari Hall during a July 6 special meeting.
Johnson’s appointment also came during the July 6 meeting; he was sworn in later at the auditor’s office.
The July 6 meeting, which drew several dozen people both in person and online through a Zoom connection, saw Parlette express concern about how quickly the vacancies were filled.
Parlette serves as the consumer representative for CHART Model Advisory Council, the Community Health Access and Rural Transformation council.
“Mid-Valley Hospital is so important,” she said in an interview after the meeting, and admitted she’s “kind of confused” about the appointment process.
She added that she was invited to the meeting, which started at noon, and didn’t understand why Interim CEO Winnie Adams’ comments were cut off at that time and the board went into executive (closed-door) session.
LaGrou said later that the board was interviewing candidates for the CEO position. The meeting was reopened to the public at 4:40 p.m.
Meanwhile, county Commissioner Chris Branch had sent an email to the hospital district urging the board to slow the commissioner selection process and asking that the email be read before the executive session. It wasn’t.
He initially said he couldn’t attend the meeting because of a previous commitment, but logged on after 4:40 p.m. via Zoom.
His email was read during the 4:40 p.m. open session.
“I would like to point out the importance of integrity in local government leadership as decisions by any set of elected officials affects all others in this business of local governance in Okanogan County,” said Branch’s emailed message. “Transparency is a component of this and the process of board appointments is one of those areas where we need to make sure the public understands what is going on.”
He wrote that county commissioners have participated in several appointments to elected positions and in all cases there was an opportunity for people to submit applications. He said the process used by hospital commissioners appeared to be a deliberate effort to reach a goal without public opinion or involvement.
State law allows two remaining members of a five-person, non-partisan board, such as the hospital commission, to appoint a third commissioner. The three then can appoint a fourth, and so on. The board has 90 days to fill a vacancy, but the law does not specify any time period required between when the vacancy occurs and when someone is appointed.
“Please note that the (hospital) board was one member away from triggering the Board of County Commissioners’ decision-making authority in these appointments,” wrote Branch, alluding to a portion the law giving commissioners authority if only one hospital board member were left. “That being said, please consider our opinion on this matter.”
County commissioners discussed the situation at their July 5 meeting.
Branch urged the hospital board to reconsider and postpone appointment of two additional board members “until we have had a chance to meet and discuss this issue in more detail and possibly come up with an alternative approach. There is no reason for this process to go so quickly.”
“I give credit to the county commissioner for trying to slow the process down,” said Parlette.
“We proceeded according to RCW,” said LaGrou during the July 7 meeting of the state law process. She added that in the future the board “will follow a more open and transparent process than in the past.”
Interim CEO Adams made brief comments toward the end of the meeting. She said some people evidently feel some wrong decisions have been made and that some feel there was a hostile work environment.
Lauri Jones, community health director for Okanogan County Public Health, told hospital commissioners there was no opportunity for people to volunteer or apply to be on the board.
LaGrou said potential candidates are welcome to file in spring 2023 for positions that will be up for election that fall.
The board needs “to give staff and community confidence” in the hospital and board, LaGrou said in an interview.
To that end, LaGrou — as board secretary — wrote a letter July 10 to the staff of Mid-Valley Hospital and Mid-Valley Clinic.
“I understand that the sudden changes on the board can be a concerning event, especially as we are engaged in the middle of an important process to hire the best chief executive officer to led Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic into the future for our entire community,” she wrote.
A nationwide search was conducted. More than 100 applications were received. Six of seven finalists were interviewed last week; one is to be interviewed July 14.
The July 14 meeting starts at 5 p.m. in Family Medical Building rooms C/D and via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public; those who attend in person must wear a mask per hospital policy.
The Zoom connection is 253-215-8782, ID 952 2463 4882 via phone or zoom.us/j/95224634882.
