OMAK – Three commissioners resigned last week from the Hospital District No. 3 (Mid-Valley) Board.
Board Chairman Gary Oestreich and Vice Chairman Jerry Bowes turned in their resignations, effective immediately, at the board’s June 28 regular meeting. Commissioner Brent Yusi tendered his letter the week before, with an effective date of June 28.
Remaining commissioners Evon LaGrou and Ellen Delaney met in executive (closed-door) session at the end of the meeting, according to an email from the hospital district to the elections division of the Okanogan County Auditor’s office. After 25 minutes, they returned to open session and appointed Rebecca Christoph to one of the positions, effective immediately, then the three of them appointed Becky Corson to another post, effective July 5.
Both Christoph and Corson work for the hospital district.
“At this time, it is unclear to me which seats Ms. Corson and Ms. Christoph are filling exactly,” said the email from hospital Administrative Assistant Megan Barton. “Our office will follow up as soon as possible once we can confirm which seats they were appointed to specifically.”
A special meeting was set for June 30, but then canceled. Another special meeting is planned for noon today, July 6, in conference room C/D at the Family Medical Building adjacent to the hospital and via Zoom.
According to the meeting notice, a executive session is planned to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for public office. Commissioners plan to consider and potentially swear in individuals to position Nos. 1 and 4.
Except for executive sessions for purposes specified in state law, board meetings are open to the public.
According to state law, when two or more positions are vacant and two or more members of the governing body remain in office, the remaining members shall appoint a qualified person to fill one of the vacant positions. Those people then would appoint another, and so on.
“We’re trusting in the board’s decisions,” said hospital spokesman Richard Morales.
Depending on when the vacated positions’ terms are up, the posts could be on the 2023 or 2024 ballot, said county Auditor Cari Hall.
Bowes said the resignations were not orchestrated, other than that he and Oestreich had previously discussed the possibility of resigning.
“We’re getting old,” said Bowes, 86. “I don’t need the stress.”
Bowes said he’s been on the board 20 years.
Oestreich, 84 and with 23 years on the board, said he almost didn’t run the last time he was up for election.
“The hospital is in great shape. It’s sound. We have excellent directors,” he said. “We’re leaving the hospital in a good position.”
Both said they weren’t aware that LaGrou and Delaney had made appointments.
Yusi could not be reached by deadline for comment.
A statement from the hospital said the three had a combined 53 of service to the hospital district.
“Over the years, Mid-Valley has undergone improvements to our facility, including state-of-the-art patient care equipment and added service lines that were possible because our board comprehended our patients’ needs,” said the statement.
Hospital CEO Alan Fisher recently retired and moved out of state. Winnie Adams, chief nursing officer. was appointed as interim CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.