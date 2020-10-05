BREWSTER — Three Rivers Hospital will add 3D mammograms to its list of comprehensive women’s health services next month.
The hospital commissioners approved the purchase of new 3D mammography equipment during a regular meeting Sept. 30.
“The 3D technology offers a gentler mammogram with much greater depth of detail than digital 2D imaging,” said Nancy DeFord, Three Rivers Hospital’s mammography coordinator.
DeFord is a technologist with more than 20 years of experience.
The equipment will be partially funded by a $50,000 grant the hospital received in July from Philanthropy in Action, along with a $13,750 credit from Siemens to purchase the hospital’s current mammogram equipment. The rest of the balance, about $206,000, will be paid over a 60-month lease with GE.
In addition to better imaging, the hospital is working with Virtual Radiologic Corp. to offer diagnostics and same-day results delivered to patients.
“We’re excited to be able to provide these services to our patients, so they can get a diagnosis faster and get life-saving treatment even sooner,” DeFord said.
The American College of Radiology recommends an annual screening for those age 40 and older who are at average risk of developing breast cancer, which affects 1 in 8 women. Most major insurances cover annual mammograms as preventive care.
In addition to mammograms, the hospital’s clinic, Three Rivers Family Medicine, has two physicians who provide women’s health care. Dr. Ty Witt has practiced gynecology for more than 30 years, including treatment for bone health, hormones, infertility, and other conditions. Witt is also a surgeon and performs procedures such as hysterectomies, biopsies, and hysteroscopic ablations. He prefers using minimally invasive techniques when possible, to give patients an easier and faster recovery.
Dr. Amy Ellingson provides annual well-woman exams as part of her primary care practice. She is also certified to treat qualifying patients with bio-identical hormone replacement therapy.
Patients interested in scheduling a mammogram can call the hospital at 509-689-2517 ext. 3107. More information about other women’s health services is available online at www.brewsterclinic.org, or by calling Three Rivers Family Medicine at 509-689-3749.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.