BREWSTER – Three Rivers Hospital is now offering COVID-19 antigen tests for people wanting to attend public events, travel and return to work or school.
The hospital will continue providing send-out PCR tests. The turnaround time for PCR tests continues to be between 48-72 hours, but turnaround time for antigen tests is within four hours.
“Anyone seeking an antigen test is responsible for checking with the venue, airline or their employer or school ahead of time to be sure of which test is required and the time frame needed for results,” said Business Development Coordinator Jennifer Best. “Because patient care is our priority, our team would not have the capacity to follow up on the types of testing that may be required.”
People who are not symptomatic and seek a COVID-19 test for attendance, travel, work or school can show up at the hospital’s main entrance, 507 Hospital Way, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People should wear a mask and prepare to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance.
Residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus are asked to call Three Rivers Family Medicine to request a test so the proper paperwork is completed and added precautions can be taken. The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, phone 509-689-3749.
PCR tests may take longer, but they return more accurate results, making them ideal for diagnosing COVID-19, said Best.
Three Rivers’ emergency room is open 24/7 for any COVID patients experiencing severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing.
