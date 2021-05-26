BREWSTER – Three Rivers Hospital accepted an award from LifeNet Health to wrap up National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week.
The tissue donation champion award was presented May 14 in front of a group of hospital staff.
“This past year, your hospital provided outstanding collaboration in partnership with LifeNet Health, Mid-Valley Hospital and the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office to honor a donor and family’s last wishes,” said a letter from LifeNet President and CEO Rony Thomas.
“Despite the adverse impacts of COVID, our partnership continued to fulfill final wishes and facilitate hope and healing to both donor families and grateful recipients,” Thomas wrote. “We recognize this would not be possible without the dedication of all your team members.”
Registered nurse Signe Hagerup accepted the award on behalf of Three Rivers Hospital. Hagerup played a key role in coordinating the specific donation that led to the hospital’s award nomination.
“Signe is a wonderful nurse, and we’re so proud to receive this award in honor of the work she did to help save the lives of others,” said Chief Nursing Officer Gretchen Aguilar.
“This award not only speaks to our staff’s extraordinary care and compassion, it highlights the power of collaboration with other organizations,” said Three Rivers Chief Executive Officer Scott Graham. “We appreciate the great teamwork from Mid-Valley Hospital and the coroner’s office, and we’re humbled by the patient who signed up to be an organ donor so that they could improve the health and lives of others. It was an honor to play a role in helping carry out their final wishes.”
One of LifeNet Health’s donor relations account managers, Meigan Kemp, nominated Three Rivers for the award and presented it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.