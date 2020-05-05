BREWSTER – Three Rivers Hospital is joining the Washington State Hospital Association and other health care organizations around the state in cautioning people against waiting to get care for certain health issues.
“We’ve heard from some community members worried that we’re only open to treat COVID-19 patients, or that we’re not open at all,” said CEO Scott Graham. “Thankfully, this is not the case. We want to make sure everyone knows they can still get treatment for a number of things, although that care may be done using telemedicine.”
Hospitals and health care providers across the state, including Three Rivers, are reporting abnormally low volumes of patients seeking routine medical care.
But patients who have arrived at the hospital seeking care have been more severely ill, said the hospital. People are waiting to seek medical attention – and endangering themselves as a result.
“Life is on pause right now, but your health care needs are not,” said hospital association President and CEO Cassie Sauer. “Do not delay needed care – you could get worse. Hospitals and clinics are prepared to safely provide services and you should get care when you need it.”
Health care conditions that are left untreated can worsen, making them more difficult to treat or even life threatening, said health officials.
Three Rivers continues to treat patients in its emergency room, which is open 24/7 at 507 Hospital Way. Other available services include emergency surgeries, acute care for patients requiring a longer recovery, and outpatient laboratory and radiology.
Three Rivers Family Medicine, 415 Hospital Way, has switched primarily to phone and video appointments, but some patients still can be seen in person on an as-needed basis. The clinic is seeing patients for primary and urgent care, women’s health, orthopedics and general surgery consultations.
“We do need to screen everyone who enters the hospital or clinic for COVID symptoms, so people will find the doors locked when they arrive,” Graham said. “This is a temporary security measure until the threat of this virus passes. We want to ensure the safety of all our patients, staff and providers.”
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, so employees are always on hand to open the door and screen patients arriving for appointments. If patients arrive at the emergency room after 6 p.m., they should use the courtesy phone inside the entrance to call the nurses’ station for help or call the hospital before showing up at 509-689-2517.
Hospital and clinic patients are provided masks to minimize their risk of exposure.
More information about how the hospital is prepared for the virus is at https://threerivershospital.net/covid-19-information/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.