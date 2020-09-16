TONASKET – No serious injuries were reported in a three-vehicle collision Sept. 4 at 212 N. Highway 97 in town.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said James Russell, 76, Tonasket, pulled out of the Beyers Market parking lot to travel southward, but his pickup truck struck the left rear of a car driven by Joanne Gallaher, 73, Oroville.
After impact, Gallaher’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a UPS van driven by Matthew Ogden, 40, Okanogan, Hawley said.
Russell was cited for failure to yield right of way.
None of the drivers was injured. Russell’s passenger, Alberta Russell, 77, Tonasket, also escaped injury.
