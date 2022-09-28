Chamber plans downtown tidy-up
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Chamber of Commerce is set to host a downtown tidy-up in preparation of the annual Harvest Festival celebration.
On Friday, Sept. 3, local business owners and other volunteers are invited to help clean up the downtown business district from 3 to 6 p.m.
Those participating will meet in the parking lot across from the Cariboo Inn on Queen Street. Business owners are asked to pull weeds around their storefronts, wash windows, sweep sidewalks, pick up trash, and paint if needed, according to the chamber.
“We want to let citizens and visitors know we are definitely open for business and proud of our town and hope it will encourage folks to stop and enjoy our friendly, tidy downtown for a while,” said Chamber of Commerce President, Bess Derting.
Trash bags, gloves, and water will be provided.
For more details, visit https://okchamber.com/events/tidyup/.
National Public Lands Day celebrated
OLYMPIA — The state Parks and Recreation Commission invited visitors to enjoy state parks and recreational areas on Saturday, Sept. 24 in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
No discover pass was required to park on state parks, or lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
“National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September; it is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort,” according to Washington State Parks. “It celebrates the connection between people and public lands, inspiring environmental stewardship and encouraging use of state land for education, recreation, and health benefits.”
Following National Public Lands Day, there will be three more free park-use days in 2022, including Monday, Oct. 10 for World Mental Health Day, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 25 for Native American Heritage Day.
Immigrant Relief Fund applications open
OLYMPIA — The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) recently announced that applications for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund are now open.
Applications opened Monday, Sept. 19 and will close Nov. 14. This fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance for immigrants living in Washington State, according to DSHS.
In 2020 and 2021, the fund provided financial assistance to 120,853 people who were impacted by the pandemic, but were ineligible to receive federal economic stimulus funds or unemployment assistance due to their immigration status.
The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is a program established by Governor Inslee with an initial $40 million in August 2020, followed by $22.5 million in December 2020, $62.5 million in March 2021, and $340 million for the 2022-2023 biennium.
Eligible applicants will receive their grant in December 2022 or January 2023.
Visit immigrantreliefwa.org or call 844–620–1999 to apply.
Hiker injured near Silver Lake
METHOW — Okanogan County Search and Rescue received information that a ranger located a 79-year-old man who had fallen.
The man was hiking near Silver Lakes, and had fallen about five feet, suffering a head injury. Due to his injury and location, he was airlifted from the location.
A helicopter arrived at the scene at around 7:45 p.m., where the man was then transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham, according to Sheriff Tony Hawley.
No further details were available at press time.
Boutique comes to Okanogan
OKANOGAN — Local boutique, Crafted, recently opened in early June, and is now offering gifts, clothing, classes, and coffee at 126 Second Avenue South in Okanogan.
Since opening, owner Jessica Thornton has hosted pottery making and cookie decorating classes and plans to hold a variety of different classes in the future.
She is also planning to bring Cravens Coffee, roasted in Eastern Washington, to the boutique soon.
The shop’s weekly hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For inquiries, contact Jessica at craftedattire01@gmail.com or visit the shop.
Enhabit hosts annual memorial drive thru
OMAK — Enhabit Hospice will host the annual luminary memorial drive thru, in memory of patients who have passed, today, Sept. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m.
The memorial will take place at Eastside Park in Omak, where a display of lights and written prayers in different denominations will be available.
