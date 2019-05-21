WINTHROP – Pilots will have access to an updated tie-down area after Methow Valley State Airport gets its long-awaited apron layout expansion.
Work starts May 28, with plans for new spaces to open after around 30 days.
Visiting pilots will not encounter any delays or runway closures while using the airport during the construction, but the state Department of Transportation still urges pilots to check Notices to Airmen frequently.
The update also will expand the airport’s apron into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration’s design standards.
Three additional parking spots are planned for critical design aircraft. There will be 54.49-foot spacing between tie-down points and seven more parking positions for smaller aircraft with 34-foot spacing between tie down points.
Some of the new tie-downs will accommodate aircraft with wingspans in the typical range of 30-38 feet.
Spacing of tie down points for smaller aircraft was one of the highlighted issues after the completion of last year’s $5 million pavement rehabilitation project at the airport. The tie-down project was intended to be included as part of last year’s pavement rehabilitation work, but because of availability and timing of federal funding, the apron expansion was be re-bid in fall 2018 for construction this spring and summer.
Selland Construction, Wenatchee, will do the work for $1.26 million.
Construction costs are split between the FAA airport improvement program, 90 percent, and state Department of Transportation aviation division, 10 percent.
Drainage system improvements will include a new underdrain system along the perimeter of the expanded aircraft apron. The new underdrain system will flow into existing drainage structures, infiltration ponds or adjacent infield areas.
The project was designed by Denver-based engineering firm Jviation, which will provide construction management services.
Methow Valley State Airport is the largest of 16 state Department of Transportation-managed airports, and serves commercial aircraft that weigh up to 30,000 pounds. The airport also supports North Cascades Smokejumper Base, medical evacuation flights, wildland firefighting staging and more.
