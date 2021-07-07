Sunday, July 8
Someone starts, then abandons, a campfire near the Chewuch River between Andrews Creek Campground and Thir-tymile Campground.
Monday, July 9
2:30 p.m. - Libby South Fire reported; a broken and dripping engine hose in a state Department of Natural Re-sources truck is the most likely cause.
4 p.m. - Libby South Fire at 200 acres; declared an incident fire (crews beyond local firefighters are brought in).
Late afternoon - Libby Creek residents advised to evacuate; about 25 do so.
5 p.m. - American Red Cross opens fire shelter at Methow Valley Community Center.
9:30 p.m. - Thirtymile Fire discovered; an unattended campfire is suspected cause.
Evening - Libby Creek residents allowed to return home, although threat to structures remains.
11:26 p.m. - State fire mobilization authorized; fire protection bureau coordinates dispatch of personnel and equipment from around the state to assist in firefighting effort.
Tuesday, July 10
Morning - Libby South Fire grows to about 1,200 acres.
1:30 p.m. - Libby South Fire about 15 percent contained; 50 structures remain at risk.
2 p.m. - Dam Tower Fire begins near Coulee Dam water tower; spreads quickly through scattered pines and sage-brush.
Afternoon - High winds develop, causing Thirtymile Fire to blow up and grow from about five acres to more than 2,500 in two and a half hours.
Afternoon - Fire crew of 21 and two hikers are trapped in the narrow Chewuch River canyon. Fire shelters are de-ployed; four firefighters are killed and four others are injured. The two hikers, sharing shelters with firefighters, also suffer injuries. All fire crews are pulled off the fire.
Afternoon - Personnel from Tonasket Ranger District and Okanogan County Sheriff's Office evacuate campers and hikers from Long Swamp to Salmon Meadows area, east of the Thirtymile Fire's apparent path.
Evening - Three burned-out vehicles discovered at the end of the road in Thirtymile area; Okanogan County Sher-iff's Office attempts to locate owners. Deputy’s vehicle damaged by falling tree.
8 p.m. - Type I incident management team mobilized for Thirtymile Fire.
After 11 p.m. - Red Cross announces closure of emergency shelter at Methow Valley Community Center.
Wednesday, July 11
2 p.m. - Dam Tower Fire is 75 percent lined, size at 2,500 acres.
2 p.m. - After driving through the night, Type I incident management team assumes control of Thirtymile Fire.
4:15 p.m. - Gov. Gary Locke flies into Omak; immediately boards National Guard helicopter and flies to Methow Val-ley and meet with firefighters.
Late afternoon - National investigation teams arrive in the Methow Valley to look into the firefighters' deaths and cause of the Thirtymile Fire.
7 p.m. - Libby South Fire about one-third contained; more than 600 firefighters are on the fire.
Thursday, July 12
6 a.m. - Dam Tower Fire 85 percent lined; size at 2,500. Some 250 people battle the blaze; 100 more are on order.
6 a.m. - Libby South Fire about 40 percent contained; size is 2,900 acres. Containment costs so far are $1 million; loss to resources so far about $298,000.
Afternoon - Okanogan County Sheriff's Office leads aerial search and rescue effort for 28 people known to be in the Pasayten Wilderness, possibly in the path of the Thirtymile Fire. All campers and hikers are located; four are airlifted out.
During day - National investigative team begins interviewing survivors of Tuesday afternoon incident that killed four firefighters.
Mid-afternoon - Campfire ban ordered for Okanogan National Forest outside of designated campgrounds, effective at midnight.
6 p.m. - Dam Tower Fire declared contained at 3,009 acres; suppression costs to date are $425,000. About 300 peo-ple are assigned to fire. Burned area emergency rehabilitation team begins work on the fire area, including reseeding and fence repair.
Afternoon and evening - Electrical storm buffets Okanogan County; flash flood along Tonasket Creek damages coun-ty road and sweeps away a woman in a car.
10:20 p.m. - DNR issues warning for lightning and gusty winds.
Friday, July 13
During night - Lighting ignites 27-28 fires in the Tonasket and Methow Valley ranger districts of the Okanogan and Wenatchee National Forests; smokejumpers are sent into the Pasayten Wilderness to battle two of them. Satellite in-formation indicates there were 204 strikes on and around the two ranger districts.
10:30 a.m. - Incident commanders for Libby South and Thirtymile fires announce establishment of joint information center at Liberty Bell High School.
3 p.m. - Okanogan County commissioners announce county-wide burn ban, declare county a disaster area.
7 p.m. - Libby South about 75 percent contained; nearly 800 people work the 3,800-acre fire. Containment cost so far: About $1.8 million.
7 p.m. Thirtymile Fire at about 8,200 acres; more than 900 people work the fire from eight or 10 states. Suppres-sion cost so far: About $700,000.
Evening - Firefighters get the upper hand on a lightning-caused fire in the Okanogan Highlands.
Evening - Forest Service reports results of post-mortem examinations on four deceased firefighters: Asphyxia due to inhalation of superheated products of combustion.
Saturday, July 14
During day - Funeral for Tom L. Craven, one of four firefighters killed Tuesday.
5 p.m. - Thirtymile Fire at about 8,200 acres.
Sunday, July 15
Midnight- Thirtymile Fire at 9,500 acres; 30 percent contained. Suppression cost so far: $873,600. Firefighter breaks an arm and is airlifted out for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.