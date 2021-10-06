OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Commissioners now have a tentative timeline of adoption for the county’s comprehensive plan.
Commissioners are expected to review, finalize, and adopt a final comprehensive plan by Dec. 29, according to the newly released timeline from the commissioners and planning and development department.
A draft plan is expected to be with county officials by Sept. 27, with a revised version of the draft to be sent back to the Okanogan County Regional Planning Commission by Oct. 11. The planning commission is set to have a workshop on the comp plan Oct. 25.
The draft Environmental Impact Statement is on a similar timeline to that of the comp plan. The statement will be issued for public comment and sent to the planning commission Nov. 8 with a public hearing for both the statement and comp plan on Nov. 22.
Director of the Planning and Development Department Stephanie ‘Pete’ Palmer said she hopes that people take the time to review the documents and provide comment.
“We want a plan that’s acceptable for all of the Okanogan community,” Palmer said. “We hope that everyone reviews the documents and provides input.”
A finalized environmental impact statement is expected to be ready by Dec. 22 with commissioners’ adoption of the comp plan done by Dec. 29 following the public hearing in November.
The Yakama Nation and county commissioners have also agreed to a stay on the comp plan until March 31, 2022 following a 2017 lawsuit on water protections. A review of the county’s comp plan and zoning ordinances was a condition of the original agreement. All dates, except for the agreed stay, are currently tentative and may change at any time.
Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or land use plans, are designed to determine community goals and aspirations for development. In conjunction with other state agencies, the commissioners will help outline details on county demographics, natural resources, zoning, transportation and more.
In 2017, the plan also went under a State Environmental Policy Act review which resulted in the environmental impact statement. This eventually led to the necessary addition of a draft environmental impact statement addendum to provide an environmental analysis of the alternative comprehensive plans.
SEPA helps states and local agencies identify environmental impacts from governmental decisions. The SEPA review and other actions taken by the commissioners are part of the 13 key points listed in the Growth Management Act for designing comprehensive plans which has resulted in the environmental impact statement and its addendum.
The current impact statement has four alternatives listed within its addendum that act as possibilities for a new comp plan. Alternative 1 is the “no action” alternative and would keep the 2014 plan without modifications.
Alternative 2 would have a “higher level of rural development constrained by historical growth levels” compared to the 2014 plan. Alternative 3 follows a more restricted regulatory approach to rural development. Alternative 4, suggested by the Methow Valley Citizens Council, shares many commonalities with Alternative 3 but is “more prescriptive in terms of subsequent zone designations.”
A full description of each of the Alternatives and the tentative comp plan timeline can be found on the county website at okanogancounty.org.
