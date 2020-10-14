OKANOGAN - Okanogan County has waived dumping fees at the central landfill, 241 B&O North Road, for Cold Springs and Palmer fire victims clearing their properties of fire debris.
County commissioners decided Sept. 29 to waive dumping, or tipping, fees for fire-related residential cleanup debris removal until Dec. 31.
To take advantage of the fee waiver, property owner or a qualified volunteer from recovery/relief organizations recognized commissioners must present the parcel number and proof of property ownership.
The waiver applies only to residential properties where homes were destroyed or damaged and where debris is a result of the rebuilding effort.
Commissioners said the waiver is valid only at the central landfill; transfer stations will not waive the tipping fee. Okanogan County solid waste management will work with the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office, emergency management and other government agencies to determine eligibility of the property owners in the affected area for the tip fee to be waived.
“We encourage you to call prior to heading to the landfill, so we can establish eligibility to waive the tip fee for all the affected property owners affected” by the two fires.
Landfill hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 509-422-2602.
