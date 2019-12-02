CHICAGO, Ill. – ‘Tis the season to watch out for porch pirates.
According to the Chicago-based Digital Third Coast marketing agency, 36 percent of Americans have dealt with package theft within the last year. With people ordering holiday gifts online, the number is sure to rise, said the agency.
C+R research recently surveyed 2,000 consumers to see who’s being affected by package theft this holiday season:
-92 percent of consumers expect to get at least one online order delivered this holiday season.
-54 percent of consumers are fearful of packages being stolen when making online purchases.
-42 percent avoid buying certain items out of fear of theft.
-36 percent of consumers have reported having a package stolen at least once within the last year. The number is up slightly from 31 percent in a separate 2017 study on package theft.
-44 percent of those impacted installed a camera or a doorbell camera after having a package stolen (82 percent said they believe such action provides “peace of mind”).
Many retailers and shippers offer package tracking services. Some home security systems allow people to monitor their front doors remotely and even snap photos of people at their doors.
Some tips from local police:
-If a package doesn’t arrive as expected, the contact the shipper to see if the package was delivered.
-Report thefts to the police.
-Report suspicious people or vehicles.
-Have packages delivered to a work address if possible.
-Use tracking numbers and delivery notifications. Most shipping companies offer the service, as do some larger online retailers, and can send an email or text message when the package is delivered.
-Ask a neighbor, family member or trusted friend to accept packages or to pick up packages.
-Ask that packages be delivered to a less conspicuous spot than the front porch, such as a side door or behind a planter or garbage can.
-Install a smart video camera or trail camera to monitor the porch. Some will report directly to a smart phone.
-Require a signature for delivery.
-Use a lock box.
-Arrange to pick up packages at the shipper’s location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.