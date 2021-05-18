TONASKET — Voters in the Tonasket Park and Recreation District approved a six-year replacement levy that will provide revenue for maintaining and operating the Tonasket Community Swimming Pool and help improve and maintain parks within the Tonasket Park and Recreation District.
The measure passed with 67.86 percent voter approval — or 1,513 “yes” votes.
“Thank you for supporting our pool, our parks, our kids and our community,” Tonasket Parks and Recreation board chairman Jordon Weddle said. “We look forward to continuing to work hard for our community over the next six years of the levy and beyond.”
This week, City Superintendent Darren Johnson and the city’s maintenance staff will begin filling the pool and getting it ready for the summer.
“The pool has been well used and well cared for since it opened in 2017.” Weddle said. “We appreciate all of the great work that Darren Johnson and the city’s maintenance staff have done to keep our pool looking and working great.”
The pool is scheduled to be ready in time for the Tonasket Elementary School fourth and fifth grade swim days starting June 1. Each year the Tonasket Park and Recreation District works with the school district to provide all fourth and fifth grade students with water safety instruction. The pool will open for the summer on Monday, June 14.
“We know that we will be open this summer for lap swim, swim lessons and swim team for sure.” Weddle said. “We’re still trying to figure out how we might be able to run a modified public swim or family swim while meeting current (COVID-19) guidance.”
