TONASKET — The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce heard a bleak message from interim chamber President Marylou Kriner during its May 11 meeting — the first meeting since the COVID pandemic began.
“I’m just filling in as president,” Kriner said. “When we find a new president, I’m done. I’m not going to run it.”
Kriner had previously served as president before stepping back into the role on an interim basis. The following day she resigned.
“If we do not get the people, the chamber will fold,” she said, noting membership declined from 70 paying members pre-pandemic to 26 as of last week.
The chamber floated the ideas of recruiting new members, disbanding, or merging with the Oroville chamber. No decision was made.
In other business, the chamber:
• Discussed the Founders’ Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, June 5.
Kriner reporter she has been in contact with Anita Asmussen from the Tonasket School District. The Tonasket High School class of 2021 will have a senior parade beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Founders’ Day Parade at 11 a.m.
“Anita has really stepped up,” Kriner said.
Kriner said this year’s grand marshal will be Grant’s Market. Grant Leavell, owner of Grant’s Market, was selected as the 2020 Founders’ Day grand marshal, but died April 15, 2020. Leavell’s late-wife, Sandra, and store employees will be honored during this year’s parade.
Kriner said she delivered a plaque to Leavell prior to his death. The plaque read, “Grant has been active in many charitable organizations as well as being a key player in both the agricultural and retail communities. His dedication, warm personality and generosity will be remembered far into the future.”
• Discussed electing new officers. Kriner asked for nominations, but no formal nominations were made.
• Learned income from the RV park in April totaled $839. Income from May 1-9 was $690.
• Learned the Tonasket Visitor and Business Resource Center may not open in 2021.
