TONASKET — Mayor Rene Maldonado proclaimed April 29 as Arbor Day during the city council’s March 22 meeting.
The council unanimously approved the date.
The proclamation noted the origins of Arbor Day, celebrated nationally on the last Friday of April, which included the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska.
Environmental impacts of trees were also highlighted, including the reduction of erosion, temperature moderation, effects on air quality and more. The joy and positive impact they bring for people was also noted.
“I urge all citizens to plant and care for trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations,” Maldonado wrote in his proclamation.
In other business, the council:
Approved a rental agreement with the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce for office space in the city-owned Tonasket Visitor and Business Resource Center building for $80 a month, conditional on finalized paperwork and insurance information
Approved a resolution for an annual clean-up. The city, from April 11-15, will pick up burnable yard waste from homes. Tree stumps and oversized prunings are not allowed. All clippings/prunings must be less than 4 feet in length and be piled for easy removal. Any grass clippings and leaves should be bagged with paper.
Approved a seasonal maintenance position with the city.
