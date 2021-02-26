TONASKET — The city is talking about initial steps in researching the possibility of a new police department.
During a regular city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23, council members Christa “Teagan” Levine and Jill Ritter provided an update on their 60-day ad hoc committee, appointed at the mayor’s request, to research the feasibility of launching a new police department.
The city voted in 2019 to disband the department in favor of contracting with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement needs.
“We went over some guidelines that have been put out by the U.S. Department of Justice in starting and operating a new police department,” Levine said. “And even though there’s a building, we’ve talked about demo-ing it and starting over.
“It’s really from scratch,” she said.
Levine said she and Ritter are looking at funding and what the exact cost would be.
“Would it be cheaper to have in its current place or somewhere else?” Levine said.
The city has previously considered seeking a grant to build - or possibly relocate - the public library, operated by NCW Libraries, and renovating the library into a police department.
“Is the footprint of the library still an option?” Ritter asked of the council. “The library seems, like, where it currently resides, is probably the most inexpensive option … considering costs, because it’s going to be expensive no matter how you look at it.”
“I’m willing to reach out to them (NCW Libraries), but I don’t want to reach out to them if it’s not even an option anymore,” Ritter said. “To me, why have the conversation if it’s not something we, as a city, are wanting to consider.”
“My understanding is they did have (an) evaluation going on, but as far as I understand they are staying put and just dealing with what they have,” Mayor Marylou Kriner said. “My understanding is they are here until we kick them out, which I don’t think that we will do that. That probably should be off the table until they decide that they are no longer want to be in that side of the building.”
Ritter and Levine are to present their committee findings next month to the council.
During a special meeting earlier this month, the council agreed to transfer ownership of two city police vehicles to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to meeting minutes from the special meeting, Kriner explained the purpose for such action was because RMSA, the city’s insurance provider, did not want to insure the vehicles being used by deputies who cover the city.
“It would be in the best interest of the city to pay off the loans on the vehicles and transfer the ownership of the vehicles over to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department, then they would be responsible for the vehicles,” she said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved entering an agreement with the state Department of Ecology for stormwater treatment improvements of $1,352,000, including a grant amount of $1,149,200 and a loan amount of $202,800.
• Heard various council and department head reports.
• Agreed to surplus a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria that was used as an airport courtesy car.
• Heard an update about COVID-19 and vaccination efforts from Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones.
The next city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, via Zoom.
