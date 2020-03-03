TONASKET— City council members spent more than 20 minutes discussing toilets for Chief Tonasket Park during their Feb. 25 meeting.
Last year the council agreed to purchase stainless steel toilets for bathrooms in the park because of ongoing issues with vandalism.
City Superintendent Darren Johnson said he spoke with Midway Building Supply and it will cost around $10,000 for stainless steel toilets. He noted it will take between eight and 10 weeks for them to arrive. Johnson reported porcelain toilets are much cheaper.
“We’ve looked at long-term solutions because vandalism isn’t going to go away,” Councilwoman Jill Ritter said. “We can’t keep locking the bathroom to avoid vandalism; why even have the building there if we’re not going to keep it open for the public to use as a restroom?”
She said the council previously discussed the issue and agreed stainless steel would help to make the bathroom more resilient to damage.
Councilwoman Teagan Levine questioned the lifespan and benefits of stainless.
“I get it, we like to save money,” Ritter said. “But there was an intent behind spending a little more now... as a council we all agreed.”
Levine questioned how difficult it would be to keep them clean.
“Honestly, I think with our hard water and iron deposits, they’d still hide that a little better than the white porcelains,” Ritter said.
The council ultimately authorized Johnson to purchase the stainless toilets. They are slated to be installed shortly after the annual youth soccer tournament in May.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a payment to Iron Roots Contracting for completion of History Park for of $9,367.
• Approved Mayor Dennis Brown’s 2020 appointments.
• Agreed to advertise for the city municipal airport project.
• Authorized street striping by the state Department of Transportation and to allow the mayor to sign any applicable documents.
• Heard from Carol Lanigan from Green Okanogan recycling center.
“This past year we hit of one million-pound mark,” she said. “We’re very proud.”
She said the non-profit organization is not “ready to take on (residential recycling) at this time, but what are the rules?”
City Clerk Alice Attwood said there’s no city ordinance for recycling, and city residents either have home garbage pickup through Upper Valley Disposal or take their trash to the Ellisforde transfer station.
“We don’t regulate how it is done,” Attwood said.
Levine suggested Lanigan discuss the idea with Upper Valley Disposal and coordinate with the company.
• Agreed to surplus various items from the former Tonasket Police Department.
• Agreed to donate a surplus tactical dummy from the former Tonasket Police Department to the U.S. Forest Service for training purposes.
• Had a moment of silence in memory of longtime resident Bruce Cogar, who died Jan. 20.
• Declared April 24 as Arbor Day. A tree planting ceremony will take place.
• Heard various council, committee and department head reports.
