COLVILLE – The Tonasket Ranger District is moving into the Colville National Forest.
On Oct. 1, the start of the new federal fiscal year, the Colville National Forest will assume administrative duties for the district from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The 415,000-acre district covers five distinct areas across the eastern half of Okanogan County. It includes the northeast corner of the Pasayten Wilderness and shares a boundary with the Methow Valley Ranger District, which will stay under administrative control of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, said U.S. Forest Service officials.
“We are honored to assume the administrative duties for the Tonasket Ranger District and know they will complement our management approach and strategies,” said Colville National Forest Supervisor Rodney Smoldon. “The Tonasket Ranger District has a similar ecology, recreational uses and character as the rest of the Colville National Forest. We have been working closely with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and Tonasket Ranger District to ensure a smooth transition.”
Forest visitors and those who are dependent upon the district’s rich resources will continue to receive the exceptional customer service that they have come to expect from the Tonasket Ranger District, said forest officials.
“One of the main reasons we came to this decision is our belief that this change will allow the agency to best serve the needs of our local communities,” said Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail.
