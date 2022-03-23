TONASKET – Minor adjustments are needed to Tonasket School District director district boundaries to reflect population shifts revealed in the 2020 federal Census.
The Census population for the district is 6,863, an increase of 225 from the 2010 Census population.
As a result, each district needs to grow by 45 persons to stay on par. The third and fourth districts lost population, while the remaining three districts grew – but not equally, according to the district.
Information about the proposed changes is available for public review.
A board meeting, at which public comment will be taken, is at 6:30 p.m. March 30 in the district office. People can attend in person or online or by phone.
The online link is meet.google.com/chu-txgk-xyr. The phone number is 347-927-2915 with 706 091 202# as the PIN.
