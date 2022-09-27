TONASKET — The Tonasket Free Methodist Church (TFMC) celebrated its centennial celebration last week with memories, refreshments, and fellowship.
“Tonasket Free Methodist Church has been my home since I was in my mother’s womb. That’s what she always said anyway,” said Diane Anderson. “There are so many memories; I learned to write my alphabet in church. You know sometimes sermons are boring when you are 4 or 5 years old. It kept me quiet.”
Stephanie Hulse had similar memories, too.
“My first memory of Tonasket Free Methodist Church was when I was sitting at Whistler’s (Family Restaurant) having lunch with my husband, and across the street was Tonasket Free Methodist Church with a Vacation Bible School (VBS) banner in their yard,” Hulse recalled. “Our boys, 5 and 3 years old, were new to Tonasket. I was prompted to go into the church to ask about VBS for kids.”
“I will never forget Linda Topping standing at the copier and greeting me,” she said. “And when I asked about VBS, she simply looked at me and said, ‘you need a hug,’ and she proceeded to welcome me to the church and invite us to VBS.”
In the early 1920s, the Rev. Edwin Haslam came to Tonasket from Wenatchee to see to the needs of a small fellowship of Free Methodists living on Pine Creek. After Rev. Haslam met with the small congregation of around six Free Methodists the need for a meeting area was seen.
The first area that the small community of TFMC met was in a schoolhouse at Pine Creek, Oakes, and Fish Lake.
The first pastor sent to Tonasket by the Free Methodist Conference for the Free Methodists was G.A. Seely in 1922. Seely ministered in Tonasket for two years.
The plans to build the first Free Methodist Church in Tonasket began after the arrival of Pastor C.W. Burbank. He became interested in the City of Tonasket and began looking for a location.
Burbank first began pastoring at the schoolhouse on Pine Creek, and later, the congregation moved to meet in a hall in town as the church attendance grew. Burbank served in Tonasket for six years. Two revivals took place in the first year of his time in Tonasket.
When the decision was made by Burbank to build a church, it was without any money. The church lacked the financial means to pay for the material for a building. Burbank found timber to build the church, however, they needed to saw the wood and haul it to the building site. He worked out a deal with the owner of a mill, the owner would keep half of the wood and the other half to build the church building.
With the help of volunteers, the cut wood was hauled from the mill to the church build site by horseback so construction could begin.
The church opened on Highway 20 and Highway 97 in 1926.
Now, the church is located on Stanton Loop Road on gifted land from Stan McDaniel, just east of Tonasket. The current pastors are Ron Wise and Harry “Mac” Carroll.
The TFMC began building the new church in 2008 and finished in 2010, now serving more residents in a larger modern building Carroll said.
“We just outgrew our old building in town, so we prayed and were gifted the land, so we started building,” he said. “Our hope is that folks come and build relationships, everyone is welcome, and it has been a struggle after COVID-19 are numbers aren’t what they once were prior to COVID-19, but the Lord will provide.”
“Once people come and hear a message about the Lord and his grace, they keep coming back, and that’s how lasting relationships begin, that first message.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.