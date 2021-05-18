SEATTLE — Tonasket School District is getting a share of $615,000 granted recently by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to eight Northwest school districts.
Tonasket will get $20,000 to retrofit or replace one school bus.
Region-wide, 29 older diesel buses will be replaced or retrofitted, said EPA. Districts in Idaho, Oregon and Washington will share the money. EPA is giving money to 137 school districts nationwide.
The new or retrofitted buses will reduce diesel pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country, said EPA.
Applicants scrapping and replacing diesel buses with engine model years 2006 and older will receive rebates between $20,000 and $65,000 per bus, depending on the fuel type of the replacement bus.
EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90 percent cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. The older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are linked to instances of aggravated asthma, and other health effects or illnesses that can lead to missed days of work or school, the agency said.
