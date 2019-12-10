NESPELEM - A Tonasket man died Dec. 6 when his vehicle went off Highway 155 about seven miles north of Nespelem and overturned.
Joseph R. Gutierrez, 43, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Gutierrez was northbound at 9:40 a.m. when his SUV went off the road’s right side, traveled approximately 75 yards and struck rocks. It rolled over twice while re-entering the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
The vehicle, which was destroyed, was towed by Jackson’s Service, Nespelem.
The accident’s cause is under investigation.
