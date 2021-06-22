TONASKET – Kelwy El-Haj, currently a teacher in the Omak School District, has been named principal of Tonasket Middle School.
She has 20 years of experience in education, including an extensive background serving the needs of culturally, racially and socioeconomically diverse students, said a Tonasket district announcement.
“She has an abundance of leadership experience in education and is an excellent communicator,” said the district.
El-Haj has a master’s degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages, a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and a master’s in educational leadership from Western Governors University.
