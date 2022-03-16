TONASKET — With the Feb. 8 levy request failing for the Tonasket School District, the board has begun planning for different scenarios regarding upcoming levies and the budget.
Estimated ending fund balance at the end of the 2021-22 school year is about $1.8 million. District policy for minimum ending fund balances, set at 7 percent fund balance, is $1.18 million.
If no changes are made to the budget, under the assumption the levy passes in November, the estimated ending fund balance in August 2023 would be $1.6 million. If that levy fails, the school’s funds will drop to around $220,000 in that same time.
If a levy passes in February 2023, after a November failure, the district would be in the hole for $1.13 million come August 2024, the board learned during its March 9 meeting.
A second option would be to plan for the worst, or the assumption that the November 2022 levy will fails, said district officials. That would mean major budget and staffing cuts happening immediately in preparation for a major lack of funds for the 2022-2023 school year.
Some worry among board members was shared, as that would create a surplus of funds in the district accounts, possibly hindering any hope of passing the November 2022 levy before it reaches ballots.
The third option, with which board members seemed mostly happy, is a middle-ground approach. Some planning for staffing contracts will need to take place for the next school year, but some allowances can be made with the one-foot in, one-foot out approach.
During the levy discussion, the board decided to begin the process to advertise for a sole high school/middle school vice principal/athletic director position to help take strain off the two schools’ principals. Board members noted that the two principals were “so overwhelmed” and couldn’t “do their job, the AD position, and discipline and carry on.”
The board agreed the position is a “critical” need, voting to begin the process while acknowledging further research would be needed and that cutting in other areas to make up for the additional position might be necessary.
Also discussed at the meeting:
A quote was received from RWC Group for a new International school bus. RWC Group quoted the price at $151,981.76, which received full board approval. The bus would be designed for better drivability, safety and comfort for longer trips.
A superintendent leadership profile survey was conducted for the school district by Northwest Leadership Associates. The survey outlined strengths and challenges for the district and superintendent as well as professional and personal characteristics for the position, as noted by community members responses.
Questions prompted respondents to rate different challenges in the district in relation to their importance for the selection of the next superintendent, to rate professional qualifications in the same format, and free response questions to add additional qualifications, strengths or challenges they believed were important in selecting the next superintendent.
The survey comes on the heels of current superintendent Steve McCullough’s selection to become the superintendent of Educational Service District 123 in Pasco. He starts in his new position July 1.
