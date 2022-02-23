OKANOGAN – A Tonasket woman was charged Feb. 8 with second-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and harassment-threats to kill.
Gloria Jean Dugas, 54, is accused of kidnapping Tiffany Long from the Soap Lake area and taking her to Okanogan County.
According to a report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tait Everett, officers were notified around 10:43 p.m. Feb. 6 that Long allegedly was in a vehicle driven by Dugas and possibly was in the Bridgeport area en route to Tonasket.
Omak Police Officer Shane Schaefer stopped the suspect vehicle in Omak and Long apparently called dispatch to say she was at 726 Jasmine St., Omak. While Schaefer stayed with the stopped vehicle, Everett contacted Long.
According to the report, filed with the charges as a probable cause statement, Long said Dugas picked her up in Ephrata and offered her a ride home. Instead of taking her home, Long alleged Dugas wanted to talk, gave her snacks and started driving her into the mountains between Ephrata and Bridgeport.
“The lady (Dugas) was dressed nice and was driving a nice car, so she accepted the ride,” said Everett’s report.
Long allegedly asked several times that she be taken home. They eventually stopped at an Okanogan gas station.
“Long got out but Dugas went with her into the Chevron,” said the report. “Long and the cashier exchanged glances like things weren’t right.”
Long allegedly said she was going to stay at the station until she got a ride home, but Dugas allegedly threatened to kill Long, the report said.
Everett noted that Dugas, while older, is “considerably bigger” than Long.
Court records indicate Dugas is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 300 pounds.
They allegedly continued on to Omak and Long, in the back seat, grabbed a blanket and put it around Dugas’ head, according to the report.
“Dugas stopped the vehicle and Long got out and started hiding in and around the vehicles in one of the car lots,” said the report, referring to Jess Auto and Sunrise Chevrolet at the south end of Omak. Dugas allegedly drove around looking for her; Long went to the Jasmine Street address where Everett contacted her.
After that, Everett contacted Eli Melbye, Long’s boyfriend who had received a text from Long and drove to Omak. Melbye and Long were asked to go to the nearby Les Schwab Tire Center parking lot to wait.
Everett joined Schaefer and Dugas in the Jess Auto parking lot. Dugas was stopped because she allegedly had stopped in the middle of the road, yelled something at Schaefer and then took off, according to the report.
During an interview with Dugas, she allegedly said Long was in danger, that someone was after Long and that Long didn’t ask to get out of the vehicle.
Everett wrote that he reinterviewed Long, who reiterated a sexual threat was made against her, then returned to where Dugas was and put her under arrest. Another deputy took her to jail.
The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Dugas. Bail was set at $15,000.
A competency hearing for Dugas was ordered Feb. 9.
During a Feb. 7 preliminary hearing, Dugas told the court she had been in a mental ward and has been medicated for years. According to court records, she made several outbursts during the hearing and talked over the judge, who ordered her removed from the courtroom for contempt.
A review hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 before Judge Chris Culp.
The kidnapping charge counts as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three-strikes law. Maximum penalty for conviction of the harassment charge is five years in prison or a $10,000 fine, or both.
