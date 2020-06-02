WINTHROP – The town was crowded with people, many of whom were not wearing masks or keeping social distances, during the Memorial Day weekend.
Although the town depends on summer tourists to sustain its businesses, the chamber of commerce is asking people to make healthy choices and adhere to stay home, stay healthy guidelines.
“We are so grateful to the residents of our fine state for flattening curve so well,” said a chamber announcement. “We have so many intelligent, and gracious citizens who are thinking of others as well as protecting themselves. We thank you.”
The chamber urged people to adhere to stay home, stay healthy guidelines “for the sake of our tiny town with many vulnerable residents. Winthrop is located in the largest, poorest county in the state with the lowest population density, and not a single ICU unit for a two-hour drive.”
The North Cascades Highway, which opened May 14, saw plenty of traffic on the holiday weekend. Most pullouts and parking lots that weren’t blocked as closed had several to many vehicles.
Some trailheads were open, but others – especially within the North Cascades National Park Complex – remained closed because of coronavirus concerns. A few people appeared to ignore yellow tape crossing trails.
Even though the highway is open, the chamber said it is grateful “that so many of you are enjoying our beautiful town from afar until we can adventure again.”
A list of businesses offering online shopping is available on the chamber’s website.
