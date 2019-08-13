OROVILLE – A local man died Aug. 6 when the tractor he was operating overturned and pinned him underneath.
Neal Newman, 67, was operating the tractor on a hillside when the accident occurred, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“He was deceased before help could arrive up Ellemeham Mountain Road,” he said.
The sheriff’s office was notified at 3:44 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.