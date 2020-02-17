GRAND COULEE – A truck driver was injured Feb. 13 when his tractor-trailer overturned and skidded into a pizza restaurant on Highway 174.
Pierre Oles, 52, Opa-Locka, Fla., was eastbound at 12:12 p.m. and coming down the hill into Grand Coulee when his truck failed to negotiate a curve and drifted onto the right shoulder, said the Washington State Patrol. He apparently overcorrected and the rig rolled onto its side.
It slid into the Hometown Pizza parking lot and then struck the restaurant building and an unoccupied, parked car. From there, the rig went airborne, hit a state Department of Transportation sign and slid over an embankment, coming to rest on its top, the patrol said.
No one in the restaurant was injured.
Oles, who was wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane.
Both vehicles were destroyed. The car was towed by Jeff’s Towing Recovery, Coulee City. Randy’s Towing, Okanogan, towed the tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer was carrying apples.
The accident is under investigation.
