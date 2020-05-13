CHELAN - The state Department of Natural Resources will acquire habitat for an endangered plant unique to Chelan County after the Board of Natural Resources approved a land exchange during its meeting May 5.
DNR is exchanging 2,198 acres of state trust land near the Malaga area for 2,205 acres owned by Ravenwing Ranch LLC. The DNR and Ravenwing properties were intermingled before.
The exchange will consolidate both landowners’ parcels into contiguous ownership, making them more efficient to manage. The land is adjacent to the DNR-managed Upper Dry Gulch Natural Area Preserve, which protects much of the range of Whited’s milk-vetch, a flower only found in the area.
“This transaction allows DNR to safeguard a rare and unique plant species while investing in a more sustainable future,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who oversees DNR. “We strive to ensure that state lands can best support our beneficiaries – schools, counties and critical services across Washington state. Through this exchange, we will be able to do that while preserving this unique plant habitat.”
Astragalus sinuatus, commonly referred to as Whited’s milk-vetch, is endemic to Washington. It is classified as state endangered and a federal species of concern.
The flowering perennial can be found only within a 10-square-mile area near Malaga, an unincorporated town east of Wenatchee in Chelan County. The Upper Dry Gulch Natural Area Preserve protects the largest population of Whited’s milkvetch, plus other native species.
This transaction puts 90 percent of the range of the Whited’s milk-vetch in public ownership and also provides better access to trust lands. Enhanced access makes the lands easier to manage and creates potential for future expansion of the Upper Dry Gulch Natural Area Preserve.
The Board approved two other transactions, adding more than 400 acres of forest land to state ownership.
One is in Jefferson and Clallam counties with Merrill and Ring, and the other is northeast of Monroe in Snohomish County from Weyerhaeuser Co.
