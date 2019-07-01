KELLER – A “Tradition Not Addiction” youth day camp is planned Monday, June 8, at the Keller Community Center, 11669 Highway 21.
The event, hosted by the Colville Tribal Police Department, will provide drug prevention and education, ice-breakers, team building and cultural reinvigoration for all ages, said tribal officials.
“Through this interactive course you will also learn important safety protocol,” said the announcement. “How to identify hazardous objects, risk awareness and what to do to protect yourself and others.”
Lunch and snacks will be provided by the tribal diabetes program, which will also offer a program on healthy meal preparation.
