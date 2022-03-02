OMAK – A fifth-wheel trailer was destroyed and a house heavily damaged in separate fires earlier this week.
The trailer burned Feb. 26 on Old Riverside Highway. Its occupant, Vernon Eiffert, was displaced, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
When Omak firefighters arrived, the trailer was fully involved in fire. Flames spread to a nearby, unoccupied, mobile home. The trailer and its contents were destroyed; there were no injuries.
Bowling said the cause has not been determined. The vehicle was not insured.
Okanogan firefighters also responded.
In the second blaze, early Monday morning, Feb. 28, a house at 304 Maple St., Omak, was heavily damaged when a chimney fire spread to the attic. The attic received fire damaged; the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage, Bowling said.
Okanogan firefighters also responded. No injuries were reported.
Owner Daniel Trevino and three other people were displaced. The home was insured.
