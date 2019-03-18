WENATCHEE – Two free classes will be offered for contractors to meet a growing demand for fire mitigation services.
Wenatchee Valley College Continuing Education, in partnership with Okanogan Conservation District and Okanogan County Economic Alliance, is hosting the classes.
They include “Starting and Growing a Fire Mitigation Business,” 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and “Preventing Home Ignitions for Builders and Landscapers,” 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
Classes will be at the WVC at Omak campus.
Registration is at wvc.edu/CED or in person with Cindie Martin at the WVCO registration office.
Okanogan Conservation District Firewise Coordinator Kirsten Cook said a lack of contractors is a common problem she hears from landowners who are trying to prepare their homes and landscaping for wildfire.
“Several homeowners had to drop out of our home-hardening grant program because they could not find contractors to do projects like installing ember-resistant vents, adding metal flashing, or creating a non-flammable perimeter around the house,” Cook said.
“As we continue to see wildfires destroying homes around the West, builders and landscapers who can help their clients reduce their risks will be in high demand here in fire country.”
