Free public transit for youth offer
OKANOGAN — As part of the Move Ahead Washington legislation that was passed earlier this year, youth under the age of 19 now have free access to nearly all public transit systems across the state.
Locally, the Okanogan Transit Authority adopted their own program beginning last Thursday, Sept. 1. No pass is needed, though a school ID or proof of age may be requested.
King County also joined the program, initiating free rides for youth on the same day as the OTA. Youth in and around Seattle can enjoy free transport on King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit buses and the Link light rail.
Spokane held a policy survey on interest for free youth access on the back of their summer program to allow kids free access to transit up to Sept. 30 of this year. They are expected to implement a new fare system beginning Oct. 1.
Transit authorities and other related bodies have until Oct. 1 to opt into the program and receive the related grant money.
Washington State Ferries and Amtrak are expected to begin their programs on Oct. 1. Other systems, like Everett Transit and Pacific Transit have already begun similar programs.
Lind receives private pilots license
OKANOGAN — Dakota Lind, Okanogan High School class of 2021, received his private pilots license Aug. 2 while studying at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.
The 19-year-old is studying to receive his commercial pilots license through the college’s Aviation Program. It’s authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration and was created in 1965.
Today, the program has around 100 students, 26 aircraft, multiple flight simulators and around a dozen full-time instructors.
Lind, upon completion of the program, will be on a fast track to receiving his Air Transport Pilot certification, the highest pilot certification available and a requirement for most industry jobs.
Lind’s passion for flying, according to parents Yvonne and Eric. His mother said when he was very young the family would go to the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon, where Dakota’s passion would grow even larger.
Dakota wants to become an international pilot after finishing his bachelor’s degree.
Members sought for trail council
PORTLAND, Ore. — Members are being sought for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Advisory Council by the federal Department of Agriculture and Forest Service.
The council provides recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture via the chief of the Forest Service on matters relating to the administration and management of the Pacific Northwest Trail.
The council meets about once a month, usually no longer than 2 hours, to develop shared recommendations for how the trail should be developed and managed. Meetings will be virtual and will begin this fall and may continue through the spring of 2024.
To apply, or for more information about applying or the position, contact trail administrator becky.blanchard@usda.gov.
Teen library council seeking members
OKANOGAN — North Central Washington Libraries is seeking teens for their five-county Teen Library Council.
The council is made up of youth in grades 8-12 who live in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties to meet other teens from across the north central region and share their opinions and ideas on matters that can directly impact the services their libraries offer.
As part of the council, teens will attend and participate in monthly meetings, help create content for NCW Libraries website and social media, judge writing and art contests for teens, identify needs in their respective communities and develop strategies to meet those needs, and serve as ambassadors for the library.
Applications are due by Sept. 16 and can found, along with more information, at ncwlibraries.org/tlc.
Services increases grant amount
OLYMPIA — For the first time in its history, the Aged, Blind or Disabled cash assistance program increased grants to better support low-income Washingtonians who are age 65 or older, blind or disabled.
The program went into effect last Thursday, Sept. 1, and increased the ongoing maximum monthly payment standards for ABD from $197 to $417 for a single individual and from $248 to $528 for a married couple.
The change is the result of a legislative request initiated by the Department of Social and Health Services to better support the people who are eligible for the program, and to ensure the program’s payment standards align with other state cash assistance programs.
Non-violent communication group to meet
OMAK — A non-violent communication practice group is set to meet on Sept. 14 at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church for a free session, open to the public.
Following a social time at 5:30 p.m. in the downstairs portion of the church, 639 Ridge Dr. S, in Omak, the group will host presentations and discussions on compassion, collaboration and authenticity in relationships from 6-8.
More information is available from Mary Koch, reachable at 509-322-0177.
Miller receives degree from Oregon college
LA GRANDE, Ore. — An Omak local, Tara Christine Miller, recently received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Eastern Oregon University.
Miller is one of 717 degree recipients out of the class of 2022 from the university. She graduated in the spring of this past academic year.
Free online workshops through extension office
OKANOGAN — The Washington State University County Extension for Cowlitz is hosting free, online workshops every Tuesday through the month of September at noon.
Classes will be held on Zoom and be instructed through various Master Gardeners in the state.
The first class, Sept. 6, will be on cultivating and maintaining a deer resistant garden. T
he next week will have a course on growing garlic, including plant and harvest times and general care. Sept. 20 will feature a workshop on “putting your garden to bed” and preparing it for the cold, winter months. Finally, the Sept. 27 online course will feature information on controlling moles.
To join, enter tinyurl.com/7fnbm48t into the web address bar, or visit the Cowlitz County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
