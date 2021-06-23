OKANOGAN - Work should begin in mid-July on rebuilding the Okanogan-Brewster steel transmission line damaged in last September’s Cold Springs Fire.
Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners June 14 approved a $3.6 million contract with Michels Power for the work.
A large portion of the approximately 20-mile transmission line was destroyed in the fire. The PUD has been delivering electricity through other routes while the line upgrade and rebuild was being planned. Instead of wooden poles, the new line will have steel structures to make it more resistant to future fires.
Road work to reach the structures will begin in June, with construction scheduled to being July 19, said the PUD.
Construction should be done by year’s end.
A Bonneville Power Administration line also was damaged in the fire. Work on it is underway.
In other business, the board:
-Heard an audit report from Olga Darlington, Moss Adams, featuring an unmodified opinion with no material weaknesses, “all in all a very clean report,” she said. The virtual audit focused on capital assets and construction in process, power sales and related receivables, bond activity and financial statement footnote disclosures.
-Heard that the PUD has hired Tilson Tech to conduct high-level studies for fiber expansion in certain areas of Okanogan County. The studies could help the PUD apply for funding.
-Heard that wholesale power sales were better than budgeted by about $320,000 in May. Retail sales were also better in April, about $110,000 better than budgeted.
The PUD had been about $700,000 behind budget on power sales, but now is just under $280,000 behind budget.
-Heard the district connected 69 new fiber optics customers in the first half of 2021, compared to 68 in 2020. Supply chain issues continue to leave the PUD without supplies needed to connect any more customers. Total end users, with both wireless and fiber Internet connections, are now at 3,725.
-Discussed the possibility of replacing the power transformer through which the PUD receives its electricity from Wells Dam. Douglas County PUD studies showed the possibility for issues in winter 2023 if the transformer is not replaced.
Both PUDs are working on plans and how to fund a replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.