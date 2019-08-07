OKANOGAN – A man accused of breaking into an Omak couple’s home, beating them and stealing their vehicle has been ordered into competency restoration treatment.
Kyle Andrew Finley, 29, was found July 22 by Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp to lack the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him or to assist in his defense as a result of mental disease or defect.
He is accused of breaking into the Omak home of John and Tonya Wilson on March 22 and beating both of them. He allegedly stole their pickup truck and drove it into a fence a few blocks away.
He’s also accused of assaulting two Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies who responded to the Wilsons’ 911 call.
Finley was charged March 27 with two counts each of first-degree assault and third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, and one count each of first-degree robbery, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree malicious mischief, hit and run-property damage, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest.
An initial evaluation at Eastern State Hospital recommended that Finley be remanded to the hospital, Medical Lake, because he “showed some paranoia and delusional thinking which would likely impact his capacity to communicate functionally and rationally with his attorney,” said a report by Dr. Brooke England, psychologist at Eastern State.
On July 22, Culp ordered Finley into a 90-day program for mental health treatment and restoration of competency.
Administration of clinically appropriate, voluntary medication was approved.
The issue of a need for involuntary medication was raised, but Culp deferred that issue. A review hearing is set for 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
Before the treatment period ends, the state Department of Social and Health Services will evaluate Finley’s competency to stand trial, the order said. Finley’s attorney is to be notified and allowed to be present.
DSHS must write a report and furnish a copy to the court, prosecutor, defense attorney, designated mental health professional for Okanogan County and jail/detention facility, said court records.
The incident at the Wilson home was reported at 5:43 p.m. March 22 after a man apparently removed a screen and climbed through a window to enter the couple’s home on East Bartlett Street, Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin said at the time.
Court records allege the victims both were hit repeatedly during the break-in. They were taken to Mid-Valley Hospital.
The suspect allegedly hit Tonya Wilson, 73, several times in the face and hit her husband, 82, repeatedly with an end table. She attempted to retrieve a pistol from the bedroom, but the suspect entered the bedroom, punched her until he knocked her down and then used a small table to beat her repeatedly, according to court records.
John Wilson also allegedly was struck with a table lamp and lost a tooth in the altercation.
The suspect demanded the keys to their vehicle and John Wilson told him where they were, court records said. The suspect left in the pickup truck and the Wilsons called 911.
The pickup truck later ran into a fence near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Locust Street, with damage to the fence estimated at $1,000, and the suspect fled on foot, court records said. A damage estimate for the truck was not known at the time court documents were filed.
An estimated $200 damage was done to items inside the residence.
Two Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Justin Weigel and Gisberth Gonzalez, allegedly caught up to the suspect.
Weigel found the suspect hiding behind a tree, drew his pistol and gave verbal commands to the suspect, but the man allegedly charged at Weigel and struck him several times in the face, according to court documents. The deputy’s sunglasses, valued at $180, were broken.
The man was taken to the ground and then a pistol from Gonzalez, court records said.
The suspect was then handcuffed and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital with breathing difficulties. He was later flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Finley was arrested March 23 and booked into the Okanogan County Jail late that night.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said at the time that both deputies were treated at Mid-Valley Hospital and released the same evening. Neither missed any work because of the injuries.
Finley, Redmond, apparently had driven to the area in a vehicle belonging to his father. The vehicle was found abandoned outside town, Koplin said.
