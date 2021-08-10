OLYMPIA – Several Okanogan County wastewater treatment plants received state awards for outstanding operation during 2020.
Okanogan, Omak, Pateros, Tonasket and Twisp plants were honored with the Department of Ecology’s outstanding wastewater treatment plan award for full compliance with their water quality permits.
“In 2020, wastewater treatment plant operators faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic,” said the department. “Facility staff kept the plants running 24 hours a day, seven days a week while also managing an influx of wipes, masks and gloves clogging up their systems and causing serious problems.
“Despite these challenges, 40 percent of Washington’s treatment plants earned top-performing status in 2020.”
Wastewater treatment plant operators have to deal with everything homes and businesses dump in or flush down the drain, regardless of whether the materials should be going down the drain in the first place, said state officials.
The county plants were among 126 wastewater treatment plants across the state that earned the award.
Ecology officials evaluated more than 300 treatment plants to determine how they were meeting state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment and operation demands outlined in their permits.
