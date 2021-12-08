WASHINGTON, D.C. – Negotiations with Canada to modernize the Columbia River Treaty are scheduled to begin next month.
“Modernizing the Columbia River Treaty is critically important to protecting the Pacific Northwest from flood risks and ensuring eastern Washington continues to lead the world with clean, renewable, reliable and affordable hydropower,” said U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. “For too long, these negotiations were abandoned for the status quo, but I am pleased by President Biden’s willingness to hear our bipartisan concerns.”
The treaty, signed in 1961, calls for two “entities” – one U.S. and one Canadian – to be designated to implement arrangements under the treaty, according to the U.S. Department of State.
The U.S. entity, designated by the president, consists of the administrator of the Bonneville Power Administration and the northwestern division engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Canadian entity, appointed by the Canadian Federal Cabinet, is the B.C. Hydro and Power Authority.
Negotiations to modernize the treaty began in May 2018.
The year 2024 is significant for the treaty, since current flood risk management provisions change to a less-defined approach, said the state department. It’s also the earliest date at which the treaty can be terminated, provided either Canada or the U.S. provides 10 years’ written notice.
The Department of State’s key objectives include continued, careful management of flood risk, ensuring a reliable and economical power supply, and improving the ecosystem in a “modernized treaty regime,” the department said.
In June, McMorris Rodgers led a bipartisan, bicameral letter of Pacific Northwest lawmakers to Biden urging his administration to prioritize the renegotiation of the Columbia River Treaty and to provide regular, substantive updates to Congress on the status of its modernization.
With the flood control provisions of this treaty set to expire in 2024, “it is critical to find out what resources the Army Corps might need to alter its operations should the flood control agreement significantly change in the coming years,” said McMorris Rodgers. “The lack of certainty provided by this outdated treaty raises serious concerns as it relates to mitigating flood control risks and expanding the use of hydropower, which provides more than 70 percent of Washington state’s energy.”
