WENATCHEE – The Washington State Tree Fruit Association is hosting the 115th annual meeting and Northwest Hort Expo through today, Dec. 11, at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The event began Dec. 9 and serves as a forum to discuss the latest trends and hot topics within the tree fruit industry, said association spokesman Tim Kovis.
This year’s theme, “Our Choices Today Shape Our Reality Tomorrow,” covers topics of interest including new technology, market conditions, food safety, pests and disease, and updated horticultural practices. The goal is to discuss challenges within the industry and identify strategies and solutions to overcome them.
Topics range from regulatory and economic factors affecting growers to economics of the tree fruit industry, horticulture and updates from the research community on advancements for the continued production of high-quality fruit.
A trade show is included.
