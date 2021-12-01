OMAK — Trees4JOY has made its second appearance at 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel, bringing with it gifts, trees and, organizers say, joy to various businesses and organizations.
The program, a sort of passion project, according to creator Jennifer Bushong, is a client-based pay-it forward system to deliver carefully tailored Christmas tree packages to organizations.
The casino, 28968 Highway 97, is participating in the program for the second time, with its Christmas package being presented to the tribe’s Lucy F. Covington Government Center, Nespelem.
The tree, delivered the morning of Nov. 19, was made to depict the snow white forests and highlands around Okanogan County during the winter. It was filled with silver ornaments, white feather boas and other, similarly colored decorations.
The gifts for the workers at the government center include packaged hot chocolate, custom coffee cups and other holiday snacks and gifts to celebrate.
According to Tony Posey, 12 Tribes Colville Casinos COO, the program is all about joy.
“Joy means everyone being happy,” Posey said. “Especially in this day of COVID, I think it’s very important that everyone has little joy in their life, every day.”
