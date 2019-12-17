SPOKANE - A woman’s conviction of first-degree criminal trespass was overturned by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
In an unpublished opinion filed Dec. 12, the court agreed with Taressa Mae Marchand, who appealed her 2018 Okanogan County Superior Court conviction for four counts of first-degree criminal trespass. She argued the court’s instructions did not require the jury to find facts sufficient for a conviction.
“This claim of error is well taken,” said the appeals court decision, written by Judge Rebecca Pennell. “We therefore reverse.”
Judges Laurel Siddoway and George Fearing concurred.
Marchand initially was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of residential burglary, in addition to other charges not relevant to the appeal, said the appeals court.
“All of Ms. Marchand’s burglary charges pertained to property owned by an individual named Clint Ames,” said the court. “Two of the second-degree burglary counts alleged illegal entry into outbuildings owned by Mr. Ames. The other second-degree burglary count alleged illegal entry into a fenced-in area on property owned by Mr. Ames.”
The residential burglary count pertained to Ames’ home.
In a jury trial, the court accepted the parties’ agreement to instruct the jury on the lesser included offense of first-degree criminal trespass for each burglary count. After trial, Marchand was acquitted of burglary but convicted of four counts of first-degree criminal trespass.
She then appealed, arguing that her conviction for first-degree criminal trespass as an included lesser offense to the first count was based on insufficient facts. She was charged with being in a fenced-in area, but pointed out on appeal that first-degree criminal trespass does not encompass mere entry into a fenced area, the appeals court said.
The offense covers only ordinary structural buildings, said the court. Second-degree criminal trespass covers fenced areas.
Therefore, her conviction for first-degree criminal trespass for that count was reversed.
Marchand was represented on appeal by Jill Shumaker Reuter and Laura Michelle Chuang of Eastern Washington Appellate Law. The state was represented by Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma and Deputy Prosecutor David Stevens.
Chris Culp was the trial judge.
