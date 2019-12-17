OKANOGAN - A Jan. 7, 2020, trial date has been set for a driver whose vehicle was involved in a fatal vehicle accident in October.
Kai Micheal Marcellay, 37, Brewster, was charged Oct. 25 with vehicular homicide in the death of Petty A. Griffin, 59, Monse, and vehicular assault for injuries suffered by Marcellay’s passenger, Brian W. Dougherty, 33, Okanogan.
The trial date was set during a Dec. 2 hearing in Okanogan County Superior Court. A readiness hearing is set for Jan. 6 to determine if the trial will proceed or be delayed.
Marcellay’s attorney, Andrew J. Chase, has filed an affidavit of prejudice against Judge Henry A. Rawson, according to court records.
“I believe that a fair and impartial adjudication cannot be held on this matter before” Rawson, Chase wrote in an affidavit of prejudice and notice of disqualification filed Nov. 1.
In a Nov. 11 document, Marcellay stipulated that Court Commissioner John K. McIlhenny may hear docket proceedings in the case.
Two days later, on Nov. 13, Judge Chris Culp reduced bail from $150,000 to $100,000, citing the defendant’s financial means. Marcellay had cited family ties and obligations in his motion for bail reduction.
As of Dec. 16, he remained in jail.
Marcellay previously entered a not guilty plea, according to court records.
A report by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremiah Matthews accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Matthews wrote that he was called about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 97 at the intersection with Highway 17 north of Brewster. When he arrived 20 minutes later, Marcellay was being transported by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.
Ernest Rampley, a patrol commercial vehicle officer on the scene, told the trooper that Marcellay was northbound and passing in a no-passing zone when his vehicle hit a southbound vehicle driven by Griffin, the report said. Two truck drivers witnessed the collision; one of them allegedly said two men exited Marcellay’s vehicle.
Meanwhile, Okanogan County dispatched advised that Marcellay allegedly was trying to leave the hospital. Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Oules and Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz responded.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley also responded and allegedly told the trooper that a preliminary breath test on Marcellay registered at o.175. The defendant also allegedly smelled of alcohol.
Patrol Sgt. Lex Lindquist also advised Matthews that Marcellay’s passenger had a broken wrist and a seatbelt bruise, the report said.
A search warrant was issued for Marcellay’s blood. The hospital performed the draw and the blood was sent to the patrol’s toxicologist for analysis, according to the report.
Both charges against Marcellay are considered “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.
