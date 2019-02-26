NESPELEM – The Colville Business Council has expelled Nespelem District Councilwoman Andrea George.

The 8-6 vote came Thursday, Feb. 21, after a hearing before the full council. The explusion is effective immediately, said tribal officials.

The decision was based on the council’s determination that George committed improper influence, gross misconduct and malfeasance while a council member, in violation of the tribal Constitution and chapters 1-8 of the Colville Tribal Code.

George, a first-term councilwoman, took office last July. She has denied all the allegations.

With expulsion comes a lifetime ban on serving on the council.

In an interview, George said she was disheartened by conduct of tribal leadership during the Feb. 21 hearing.

She said a number of supporters traveled from various parts of the reservation, but Chairman Rodney Cawston refused to move the hearing to the auditorium from the smaller council chambers, citing the need to live-stream the proceedings. George said she understands live-streaming is possible from the auditorium.

A little more than 30 people were allowed into the council chambers, with many more left outside. George said her husband, Reggie George Jr., opted to remain outside so someone who had traveled a distance could go in.

Once the meeting began, Councilman Jack Ferguson read a recommendation from the council Rules Committee to expel George. The motion was seconded and the question called immediately.

George said she and Omak District Councilwoman Margie Hutchinson were allowed to speak, but no one else was.

“We are taught to be respectful of our elders and membership and constituents. There were lots of elders there, but they were denied the opportunity to speak,” George said afterward, adding that the ruling also “showed disregard for our (tribal) Constitution.”

She said people waiting outside watched the meeting via live-stream, but complained to her later that the sound went down when she spoke. Then, after the vote was taken, a power surge knocked out power to the building.

“I kind of feel like our ancestors were telling us what they thought of it,” she said.

Findings of fact released Feb. 22 by the council said that on Sept. 24, 2018, George confronted a witness subpoenaed to testify in a hearing before the Rules Committee and attempted to get the witness not to testify or otherwise not provide the full truth in her testimony.

Based on that alleged exchange, Councilman Marvin Kheel filed an ethics complaint alleging George’s conduct was unethical as it constituted:

-Undue influence under tribal code by attempting to use improper means to influence the proceeding before the Rules Committee.

-A violation of the tribal Constitution as a commission of gross misconduct in office under tribal code.

-A violation of the tribal Constitution as a commission of malfeasance in office under tribal code.

During the Feb. 1 investigative hearing, the Rules Committee found George “had attempted to intimidate a witness and passed a recommendation sheet that she be expelled,” the findings of fact said.

After the Feb. 1 hearing, George was placed on administrative leave and a gag order was placed on her.

During her Feb. 21 speech before the council, George outlined the events leading up to her expulsion hearing.

She said she was accused of yelling at an employee in the Office of Reservation Attorney, but did not and said the employee had yelled at her. She was also accused of trying to influence a witness’ testimony before the Rules Committee.

George, an attorney, is a former employee of the reservation attorney’s office.

George alleged several attempts were made to expel her, starting before she was seated last July, but that procedures were not followed properly. During the Feb. 1 hearing before the Rules Committee, she was allowed only one witness and her attorney was removed from the hearing about 20 minutes in, she said.

“The executive committee never provided any documentation that I am a threat, and the allegations are patently false,” she told the council.

She alleged the tribal code and Constitution have been violated by other council members.

After the meeting, George said tribal code precludes the chairman from voting on an ethics charge unless there is a tie vote, but Cawston’s vote provided the minimum eight votes needed to expel her.

According to the code, “At any session where a council member is subject to ethics charges and potential removal, every council member present shall have the right to vote, without regard to potential or real conflicts.”

But the next paragraph continues, “Every council member present except the chair shall either vote yes or not on the matter. The chair shall vote in the event of a tie. Abstentions shall not be allowed, and if made, shall be considered a neglect of duty.”

“I do not believe I have done anything wrong, and I do not deserve expulsion or any other sanction,” she said.

“Today may be my last day as a representative of our tribe,” George told the council. “But I would rather serve seven months questioning, debating, reporting and serving for the greater good than to spend years at this table just going with the flow.”

George said little can be done to challenge her expulsion, short of taking the matter to court.

She said more than 400 people voted for her during last June’s election, but with eight council members voting to expel her, “lots of constituents were deprived of their right of representation.”

The last council member to be expelled was Omak District Councilwoman Melissa Louis-Williams in January 2018. The council found Louis-Williams committed gross misconduct while a council member, in violation of the tribal Constitution and code.