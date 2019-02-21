NESPELEM – The Colville Business Council has expelled Nespelem District Councilwoman Andrea George.
The 8-6 vote came Thursday, Feb. 21. The explusion is effective immediately, said tribal officials.
The decision was based on the council’s determination that George committed improper influence, gross misconduct and malfeasance while a council member, in violation of the tribal Constitution and xhapters 1-8 of the Colville Tribal Code.
George, a first-term councilwoman, took office last July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.