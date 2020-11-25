NESPELEM – Several Colville Business Council members offered a video message and pep talk to area students last week.
The message was shared on several school districts’ Facebook pages.
Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, Nespelem District, said the tribe is surveying reservation residents concerning Internet access for remote learning, and plans to offer tutors through the tribe’s youth development program.
“You need to keep up with youth across the state,” he said.
Councilman Roger Finley, Inchelium District, said he knows first-hand how difficult remote learning can be because his own children are affected.
“Establish a routine,” he advised, and added that youngsters should ask teachers for help if they need it.
Councilman Jarred-Michael Erickson, Nespelem District, addressed bullying and cyber-bullying, advising youngsters to reach out for help if they need it.
“Spread love and kindness, and not hate,” he said, inviting communities to rally around families.
The youth development program offers help with stress relief, he added.
“Education is very important,” said Councilman Andy Joseph Jr., Nespelem District. “There’s a reason to be here on this earth. It’s important to find out what that is.”
He, too, urged students to seek additional help from their teachers.
“The teachers’ job is to teach you,” he said. “Make them earn their money.”
Councilwoman Karen Condon, Omak District, urged students to continue working hard and ask for help from the council if they need it.
“We are here to help you,” she said. “Don’t give up.”
A couple tribal staff members also offered help via the video.
The video can be accessed through some school districts’ Facebook pages or directly through the nxagroup Moses-Columbia page on YouTube.
