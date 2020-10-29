NESPELEM - The annual membership meeting for the Colville Confederated Tribes will be carried out remotely via the Tribal Tribune, the tribe’s newspaper.
The Nov. 23 issue will be dedicated to answering questions from tribal members. A written report to members also will be distributed.
The change in format is because of the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19, since the possibility of infectious spread of the disease is particularly high during large, in-person gatherings, said tribal officials.
To protect the health and safety of all involved, members will be encouraged to submit written questions that may be answered in the special Tribune edition.
“Every member of the Colville Business Council knows how important the general membership meeting is to our tribal members,” said council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “It is important to council, too, as an occasion for the tribes to come together as a community to share our visions for the present and future.
“However, as we have said from the beginning of the global pandemic, our No. 1 priority will always be to protect the lives and health of all tribal members and residents of the reservation. A large, in-person meeting is just not safe at this time, so we are offering tribal members another way to make their voices heard.”
Questions may be submitted online at tribune@colvilletribes.com or www.colvilletribes.com/gm2020qa. They also may be delivered in person to the Tribune’s office at 17 Nespelem/San Poil St., Nespelem, or mailed to Tribal Tribune, attention: General Membership, P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155.
