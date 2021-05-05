WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has submitted several community project funding requests to the House Committee on Appropriations for consideration.
The requests that were submitted to Newhouse’s office and reviewed by the Central Washington Community Project Funding Advisory Board.
Local projects include:
-Colville Indian Reservation park development projects. The tribal project would involve construction and updating of two park facilities on the reservation - Nespelem Community Park in Nespelem and Keller Community Park in Keller.
The tribe is seeking $943,000.
-Wenatchee Valley College at Omak health science building. The college’s proposed space would provide space for nursing, nursing assistant, medical laboratory technician, chemical dependency, tribal business and American Indian indigenous studies programs, plus space for continuing education programs.
It would provide space for instrumental student support and other comprehensive student support services, according to the proposal.
The college is seeking nearly $2.46 million.
